Santiago Mourino News: Stands out with defensive impact

Mourino appeared in 25 games, with 20 starts for Deportivo Alaves in the 2024 season.

Mourino showed strong in his role during his debut campaign with the club, as he averaged more than one interception per game, with 29 interceptions in his 25 appearances. He also performed 118 clearances and won 28 of his 43 tackles. He is likely to build on the example continue to provide a reliable presence in the back.