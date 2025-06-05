Sasa Lukic News: Varied output throughout season

Lukic made 33 appearances (31 starts) for Fulham in the last season, racking up two assists in addition to 23 shots (three on goal), 63 crosses (22 accurate), 28 chances created and 74 tackles.

Lukic had ups and downs as his team as a whole became inconsistent down the stretch. The defensive midfielder managed to stay somewhat relevant as a playmaker thanks to set-piece duties, as he took the second-most corner or free kicks on the squad, behind Andreas Pereira. However, Lukic's constant fouls led to a league-high 12 yellow cards, representing a major downside of his fantasy value. He'll aim to improve his numbers if he retains regular playing time in 2025/26.