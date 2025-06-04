Sascha Burchert News: Leaves St. Pauli after three years

Burchert is leaving St. Pauli as a free agent after three years spent with the team, the club announced.

Burchert is set for free agency after leaving St. Pauli at the end of his contract. The 35-year-old keeper played six games with the club, four in the German Cup and two with the U23 team. He had more of a role model and leadership role to help the young players in the team lately and underwent pubis surgery in October 2024 that sidelined him from the pitch for the rest of the season.