Scott Carson News: Departs Manchester City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Carson is departing Manchester City as a free agent after ending his contract, the club announced.

Carson is leaving Manchester City after six years spent at the club as the third-choice goalkeeper in the rotation. The experienced shot-stopper made his debut for City in the May 2021 victory at Newcastle United before a second appearance in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Sporting CP during the 2021-22 campaign. Carson is now set for free agency and it remains uncertain whether he will retire at 39 years old or continue his football journey.

