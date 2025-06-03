Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Berhalter headshot

Sebastian Berhalter Injury: Called up with USMNT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Berhalter has been called up by the USMNT for the friendly games against Turkey and Switzerland on June 7 and June 11, respectively.

Berhalter has been an undisputed starter for Vancouver this season but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Seattle on Sunday. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Ralph Priso likely replacing him in the midfield on Sunday.

