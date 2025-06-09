Sebastian Nanasi News: Immediate impact in Strasbourg

Nanasi appeared 31 times in Ligue 1 for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Nanasi made an instant impact after his summer transfer to Strasbourg, contributing to 10 goals while being an impressive creative threat in the final third with his set pieces as well. Nanasi contributed to 28 shots, 37 chances created, 66 crosses and 55 corners to bring creativity and attacking danger for the Racing. As he settles further into the squad and builds chemistry, Nanasi has the talent to become a consistent offensive leader for Strasbourg. The Swedish forward is also a regularly called name with his national team.