Seko Fofana News: Underwhelming return in Ligue 1

Fofana played 16 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Fofana's return to Ligue 1 was marked by underperformance, with a goal involvement rate of 0.125 per 90 minutes, which is below expectations for a midfielder of his caliber. He struggled to assert control in the midfield, often failing to influence the game's tempo while not being fully fit after his return from the Saudi Arabia league. That said, the former Lens player is expected to be a renewed figure next season after a full preseason under new coach Habib Beye, and higher performances are anticipated from the Ivorian under the Rennes shirt.