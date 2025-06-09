Sekou Mara News: Still a depth option

Mara played 27 matches across all competitions for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, contributing one goal and one assist.

Mara showed flashes of promise with both a goal and an assist from just 27 matches, often coming off the bench since he accumulated 760 minutes for just seven starts this season. He seems to find it difficult to secure a starting spot as he has never been a regular starter since 2020 after spending time with several clubs like Bordeaux, Southampton or Strasbourg. Next season will likely remain challenging for him since reports say Emanuel Emegha is expected to stay at Strasbourg for another campaign.