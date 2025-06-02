Fantasy Soccer
Senny Mayulu headshot

Senny Mayulu News: Comes on to score late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Mayulu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 win versus Inter Milan.

Mayulu wouldn't appear until a group of changes were made in the 84th minute, getting his chance in the club's biggest match to date. He would also receive a goal in the dying minutes, scoring in the 86th minute just after entering the field. This is sure to be something the forward will remember, as it is his second UCL goal in only four appearances in the competition.

