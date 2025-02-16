Sepp van den Berg Injury: Picks up knee injury

Van den Berg was subbed off due to injury in the 60th minute during the 1-0 win over West Ham. According to Thomas Frank, "There's no real news yet. He came off... it could be a minor knee injury but he walked off the pitch. Hopefully it's nothing bad but we'll assess him over the next couple of days."

Van den Berg was forced off with a knee injury during the win against West Ham. He is set to be further evaluated, though it appears that the injury is just minor. He had appeared in the last seven PL games in a row, totaling 41 clearances in that span.