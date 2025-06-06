Sepp van den Berg News: Regular starter in debut campaign

Van den Berg recorded 31 appearances (29 starts) in the Premier League, tallying 131 clearances, 39 tackles, 38 blocked shots and 21 interceptions.

Van den Berg was finally able to be a regular starter in the Premier League in his first season with the Bees after not being able to do so with Liverpool. This was the second straight campaign in which he made at least 30 league appearances, including his loan spell at Mainz in 2023/24, and he looks to be a solid building block on Brentford's defense for years to come. The Dutchman looked solid regardless of his role, as he looked comfortable in three-man and four-man defensive lines.