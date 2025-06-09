Menu
Sergi Dominguez News: Captures a few appearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

June 9, 2025

Dominguez started in two of his three appearances in La Liga.

Dominguez saw his first-team debut for Barcelona this campaign, clocking in a minimal 173 minutes of play. All of this time would come at the start of the campaign, not seeing a league appearance after Sept. 28. He is a full-time member of the B team and will hope to make the full jump to the first team soon, on contract until 2027.

