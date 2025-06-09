Sergi Dominguez News: Captures a few appearances
Dominguez started in two of his three appearances in La Liga.
Dominguez saw his first-team debut for Barcelona this campaign, clocking in a minimal 173 minutes of play. All of this time would come at the start of the campaign, not seeing a league appearance after Sept. 28. He is a full-time member of the B team and will hope to make the full jump to the first team soon, on contract until 2027.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now