Sergio Oregel Injury: Heading out with NT

Oregel has been called up by the USMNT U20 for the friendly game against Colombia U20 on June 10.

Oregel has been an undisputed starter in the midfield this season in Chicago but will miss Saturday's match against D.C. United due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Nashville on June 14. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Dje D'Avilla expected to start in the midfield on Saturday.