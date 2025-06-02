Siebe Van der Heyden Injury: Returns to Mallorca

Van der Heyden returns to Mallorca after spending half of the season on loan with St. Pauli, the club announced.

Van der Heyden is heading back to his parent club Mallorca after joining St. Pauli on loan during the winter transfer window to help the team avoid relegation in the Bundesliga. He played 13 games, scoring once and contributing decently in the backline with 17 tackles, 17 interceptions and 42 clearances to keep the club in the top flight.