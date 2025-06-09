Simon Becher News: Records three shots

Becher had three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Becher saw his first start in some time Sunday, last seeing the starting XI March 30. He would record 88 minutes of play but couldn't find the back of the net despite his three shots. He still has only one goal in 17 appearances (five starts) this campaign, unlikely to see much more time until he finds the back of the net more.