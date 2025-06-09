Sorba Thomas News: Joins Stoke City

Thomas has joined Stoke City from Huddersfield Town after ending his one season long loan spell with FC Nantes, his new club announced. "Sorba is a player we have admired for some time, and someone whose services are very much in demand, so we are delighted to welcome him as our first summer signing. To get the deal done early in the window is a real positive. It means he's in the building, can settle quickly and will begin pre-season with us from day one. He's got a strong physical profile, works tirelessly out of possession and technically he brings real quality, especially with his delivery into the box, which is a standout part of his game. James Rowberry has worked with him closely in the Wales setup, so we know exactly what he'll bring on and off the pitch. At 26, with Championship and international experience behind him, we believe there's more to come with us at Stoke City," Sporting Director Jon Walters said.

Thomas has contributed to 29 assists and seven goals in 112 Championship starts, meaning he will bring his experience to Stoke City. During the 2024-25 season, he played for French side FC Nantes, appearing in 25 league games and contributing to one goal and three assists. He also starred on the international stage with eight unbeaten appearances for Wales.