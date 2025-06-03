Soumaila Coulibaly Injury: Mixed season in Brest

Coulibaly appeared in 16 matches across all competitions for Brest during the 2024-25 season, providing one assist.

Coulibaly's integration into the Brest team has been fast since he earned a regular starting role early in the season while being on loan from Borussia Dortmund. He has been one, if not the best, defender in the backline when available and playing, but the defender missed more than half of the season due to injuries, making his season a bit disappointing. He will head back for the Black and Yellows after his loan spell and will hope to come back fit for the preseason.