Stefan Bajcetic Injury: Heads back to Liverpool

Bajcetic is heading back to Liverpool after his loan spell in Las Palmas, the club announced.

Bajcetic spent the second half of the 2024-25 season in Las Palmas after ending his first-half loan in Salzburg. He made 14 appearances for the Canarians, scoring one goal and contributing brilliantly in defense with 29 tackles and 26 clearances. He is now heading back to his parent club Liverpool at the end of his loan spell and he will hope to be back fit for the preseason since he was dealing with an undisclosed injury in the final games of the season.