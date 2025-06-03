Fantasy Soccer
Stefan Frei headshot

Stefan Frei News: Allows three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Frei registered three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota United.

Frei turned aside just three of six Minnesota shots on target Sunday as Seattle were outclassed in a 3-2 home defeat. The three goal concessions ended an eight appearance stretch over which the veteran keeper had not allowed more than one goal in a single match and recorded four clean sheets. Frei will look to get back on track Sunday, as he's likely to remain between the sticks for Seattle's trip to Vancouver.

Stefan Frei
Seattle Sounders FC
