Stefan Frei News: Allows three goals in loss
Frei registered three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota United.
Frei turned aside just three of six Minnesota shots on target Sunday as Seattle were outclassed in a 3-2 home defeat. The three goal concessions ended an eight appearance stretch over which the veteran keeper had not allowed more than one goal in a single match and recorded four clean sheets. Frei will look to get back on track Sunday, as he's likely to remain between the sticks for Seattle's trip to Vancouver.
