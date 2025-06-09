Stefan Frei News: Concedes three in defeat

Frei registered two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Frei was let down by the Seattle backline Sunday as two defenders were sent off early in the second half of Seattle's 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Vancouver. Prior to the two red cards being brandished, the veteran keeper had already allowed one goal from open play. Following Seattle going down to nine, Frei allowed an additional goal from open play before conceding from the penalty spot late in the second half. Frei and the Seattle defense will look to put the dodgy performance behind them when they return to league play on June 28th, following the FIFA Club World Cup, as they play host to Austin FC