Stefan Lainer News: Returns to Salzburg
Lainer has signed with his former club Salzburg after leaving Borussia Monchengladbach as a free agent following the 2024-25 season, the club announced.
Lainer spent six years at Gladbach and appeared in 163 games across all competitions, scoring five goals. The Austrian right-back lost his starting role over the last three seasons and is now heading back to his former club Salzburg. He will be aiming to play more regularly there.
