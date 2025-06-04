Steve Mandanda News: Loses starting spot in winter

Mandanda featured in 18 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, achieving six clean sheets and making 30 saves.

Mandanda's experience and leadership were pivotal in organizing the defense and providing stability at the back even though Rennes had a difficult first half of the season that led to a change of coach in late January. The former Marseille captain lost his spot after the winter window when the club signed France backup goalkeeper Brice Samba from Lens. Mandanda is ending his contract at the end of the month and both reports and coach Habib Beye say he is not ready to retire and is keen on having a last experience in professional football.