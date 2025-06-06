Suso News: Leaves Sevilla as free agent

Suso is leaving Sevilla as a free agent after five seasons spent with the team, the club announced.

Suso is set for free agency after ending his contract with Sevilla. The playmaker is leaving the club after notably winning two Europa League titles in 2020 and 2023. This season, Suso played far less, featuring in 16 games with only four starts and providing two assists. He is now free to sign with the club of his choice, with Spanish side Cadiz reportedly keen on acquiring him during this summer transfer window.