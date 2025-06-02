Sven Botman News: Another injury-riddled season

Botman logged eight appearances (six starts) with 25 clearances, nine tackles won, five interceptions and four clearances during Newcastle United's 2024-25 season.

For a second straight season with Newcastle United, injuries limited Botman's availability. This year, it was knee problems, not just one, that took the center-back out of commission. The aforementioned seasons include a combined 25 appearances (21 starts), which is less than those he logged during his first Newcastle campaign. Currently healthy, Botman is hoping to get one more chance as a regular starter. Because when the defender is available, manager Eddie Howe has had no problem primarily using a back-three with Botman, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar.