Tadeo Allende headshot

Tadeo Allende News: Nets versus Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Allende scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 5-1 victory versus Columbus Crew.

Allende opened up the scoring Saturday, a strike in the 13th minute assisted by Lionel Messi. It marked his sixth goal of the season and was the lone shot he put on target. He also created two chances, won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made one clearance and blocked one shot before he was subbed off in the 91st minute for Ryan Sailor.

Tadeo Allende
Inter Miami CF
