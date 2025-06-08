Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Backup season ends in injury

Awoniyi (abdomen) ended his season with an injury, but played 26 times, of which he started three. From 10 shots in his 400 minutes, he only managed one goal.

Awoniyi deputised for Chris Wood this season and only started on three occasions, with 86 minutes his biggest appearance in the 1-0 win over Manchester United. The Nigerian forward's only goal came in a late substitute appearance against Wolves, which finished 3-0. It was in this game that he took two shots for the only time in the Premier League this season. He also only created a chance in two of his Premier League games. His season ended horribly after a goalscoring opportunity ended with him ending up smashing into the post and injuring his abdomen.