Tani Oluwaseyi News: Nets brace in victory

Oluwaseyi scored two goals to go with six shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Seattle Sounders FC.

Oluwaseyi opened the scoring for Minnesota Sunday, slotting home first time from the center of the box to give his side an early second-half lead. Subsequently, the striker would turn home a spilled rebound for the Loons' third goal in their resounding 3-2 victory over Seattle. Over his last five appearances (three starts), Oluwaseyi has scored three goals and supplied one assist. His eight goals scored through 16 appearances (14 starts) are tied for the 10th most in MLS.