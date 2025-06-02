Tanner Tessmann News: Unexpected talent in midfield

Tessmann featured in 34 matches across all competitions for Lyon in the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Tessmann's season has been more than a surprise for the Gones as he initially signed from Venezia in the last summer window to be a depth option in the midfield. The American ended up being one of the most regular players in the roster, scoring his first league goal and setting new league play career highs with 14 crosses, 19 interceptions and 29 clearances. The former Dallas player performed decently with Lyon and is expected to remain a good option in the midfield in upcoming seasons, which allowed him to be called with the USMNT this year.