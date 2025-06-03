Tate Johnson Injury: Called up with USMNTU20
Johnson has been called up by the USMNT U20 for the friendly game against Colombia U20 on June 10.
Johnson has been a regular starter at left-back for Vancouver this season but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Seattle on Sunday. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will therefore impact the starting XI, with Mathias Laborda expected to replace him on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now