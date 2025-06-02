Fantasy Soccer
Telasco Jose Segovia headshot

Telasco Jose Segovia News: Assists in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Segovia assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two corners in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Columbus Crew.

Segovia set up Luis Suarez's goal in the 64th minute Saturday, a goal which took the 4-1 lead. It marked his seventh goal contribution of the campaign. He created two chances in his second straight match and took two corners before he was subbed off in the 68th minute for Ian Fray.

Telasco Jose Segovia
Inter Miami CF
