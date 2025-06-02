Thiago Almada News: Underwhelming loan spell

Almada featured in 20 matches across all competitions for Lyon during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Almada's mid-season arrival brought creativity to Lyon's midfield, but his impact was a bit limited by adaptation time. While his assist tally shows promise, expectations were higher given his previous performances in the MLS. That said, reports say he might not continue in Lyon since his parent club Botafogo, which shares the same owner as Lyon, would like to have Almada with the Brazilian side to play with the team in the Club World Cup that will happen in June.