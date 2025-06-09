Thomas Delaine News: Slowed by injury
Delaine featured in only two Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg in the 2024-25 season mainly due to a long-term back injury.
Delaine provided leadership and stability through mentoring younger backline players but couldn't feature much on the pitch mainly due to a long-term back injury. His experience in clean-sheet setups and positional organization remains valuable off the field. A return to full fitness and form could make him a useful rotational option next season if the club decides to extend his contract, which ends at the end of the month.
