Thomas Partey News: Major contributor in 24/25

Partey made 35 appearances (31 starts) in the Premier League, scoring four times and adding a pair of assists. His contract talks are ongoing in early June.

Partey was a major contributor throughout the campaign, but now could be on the way out of London. The midfielder is out of contract and has been linked to some of the largest clubs in Europe. Arsenal are interested in bringing the midfielder back, as he remains one of the most important pieces of their midfield, partnering Declan Rice as one of the best holding pairs in the league.