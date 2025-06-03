Tim Lemperle News: Movs to Hoffenheim

Lemperle has completed a transfer to Hoffenheim from Koln, according to his new club.

Lemperle is remaining in Germany but has found a new club, as the forward signs with Hoffenheim despite Koln's recent promotion. He has been a decent talent who has developed well over the past few seasons, earning 59 appearances over the past four seasons, notching 13 goals and six assists during that span. The 23-year-old will have to prove himself with the team and will likely see more of a rotational to reserve role to start with his new club.