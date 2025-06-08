Timothy Tillman News: Starts Sunday
Tillman (leg) has been included in the starting lineup for Sunday's match against Sporting Kansas City.
Tillman missed only one game due to the issue before regaining a spot in his team's three-man midfield alongside Marco Delgado and Igor Jesus. Despite having yet to score or assist this season, Tillman is usually given plenty of time on the pitch, producing mostly via passes and tackles.
