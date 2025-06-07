Tomas Conechny News: One goal in debut La Liga season

Conechny appeared in 22 matches, with nine starts through the 2024 campaign.

Conechny featured in 22 matches, which was significantly more than in any of his previous three seasons in the MLS. He managed one goal in his debut campaign in La Liga, but he showed promise as an impactful offensive player, with 22 shots and 10 shots on target in his total of 895 minutes played. He also proved to be a well-rounded contributor with a total of 14 accurate crosses and won 12 of his 15 tackles.