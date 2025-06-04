Tomas Soucek News: Bags nine goals
Soucek scored nine times and provided one assist in 35 appearances (30 starts) in the Premier League.
Soucek has been a crucial piece of the West Ham starting XI throughout his time at the club and is showing no signs of slowing down. He continues to score at a stellar pace, and played a surprise role in attacking midfield at times. The only concern for Soucek is how little he does creatively, with no chances created in the final eight matches of the season.
