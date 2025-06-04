Fantasy Soccer
Tomas Soucek headshot

Tomas Soucek News: Bags nine goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Soucek scored nine times and provided one assist in 35 appearances (30 starts) in the Premier League.

Soucek has been a crucial piece of the West Ham starting XI throughout his time at the club and is showing no signs of slowing down. He continues to score at a stellar pace, and played a surprise role in attacking midfield at times. The only concern for Soucek is how little he does creatively, with no chances created in the final eight matches of the season.

Tomas Soucek
West Ham United
