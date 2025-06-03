Tosin Adarabioyo News: Emerges as backup role

Adarabioyo recorded 15 starts in 22 Premier League appearances during the 2024/25 season with Chelsea,

Adarabioyo completed his first full season in Chelsea, having been able to get some decent playing time despite just a bench option. He averaged about 64 minutes of play, having recorded a goal and an assist with 79 clearances. The defender will likely remain a depth option only in the defense, having only appeared at center back for the Blues.