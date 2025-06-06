Toti Gomes News: Second season as starter

Gomes started in 30 of his 31 appearances while registering one assist on nine chances created in the Premier League.

Gomes signed an extension last season after earning a starting role and did well by that extension after starting in all but eight of the club's contests this season. That said, the defender would really only miss out due to injuries, setting a standard as an everyday sight on the field. His role should remain the same moving into next season, still on contract until June 2029.