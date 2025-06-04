Trai Hume News: Consistent at right-back

Hume compiled three goals and six assists from 33 shots, 64 chances created and 149 crosses in 47 appearances (46 starts) this past season.

Hume has started almost every match for Sunderland the last two seasons and he'll hope to continue that in the Premier League. With a minimal role on corners, he could have some added value, but either way, he crossed a decent amount last season, averaging more than three per start with better numbers at the end of the season. His quest is to keep those numbers up in the Premier League.