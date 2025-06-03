Trevoh Chalobah News: Completes 104 clearances

Chalobah recorded 23 starts in 25 PL appearances with both Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the Premier League for 2024/25.

Chalobah started the season on loan to Crystal Palace, then was recalled to Chelsea midway. Overall, this his best season yet, recording a career-high 104 clearances, 31 tackles (23 won) and keeping five clean sheets. As it stands, the favorite choices for starting favorite for the center back pairing seem to be both Chalobah and Levi Colwill. However, this could change if Chelsea decide to add a more veteran presence to their defense over the summer after qualifying for Champions League football for 2025/26.