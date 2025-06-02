Tyrick Mitchell News: Out of contract

Mitchell assisted five times in 37 starts in the final season of his contract with Crystal Palace.

Mitchell is out of contract with Palace at the end of the season, but has yet to solidify his future. The left-back has been a nailed-on starter across the past four seasons in London, and has now produced five goal contributions in back-to-back campaigns. He should be a solid option at left-back wherever he lands next, though the wing-back role he played with Palace seemed to suit his offensive style perfectly, something that could change if he moves clubs.