Tyrone Mings News: Signs extension

Mings has signed an extension with Aston Villa.

Mings is seeing a contract extension this season after returning from his knee injury in November, inking a deal for an undisclosed amount of time. He was only able to earn 14 appearances in league play due to his injuries this campaign, seeing more of a rotational role despite one stint as a starter for a bit. This is solid news for the defender as he heads into the next season, as it appears he will still have a spot in the squad and should see some solid minutes.