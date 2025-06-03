Tyrone Mings News: Squad role takes hit after injury

Mings started in 12 of his 14 appearances this Premier League season.

Mings didn't see a return from his long layoff due to a torn ACL until November of this season, struggling to shape out a role until January. He would then see some decent time with 12 starts but struggled to find the field to end the campaign once Pau Torres was fully fit again. This leaves his role moving into the new campaign in a bit of a limbo, as a rotational role seems likely behind Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa, a tough pill to swallow heading into his contract season.