Urko Gonzalez News: Going back to Real Sociedad

Gonzalez is heading back to his parent club Real Sociedad after ending his half-season loan spell with Espanyol, the club announced. During that stint, he featured in 17 games and provided two assists.

Gonzalez had a brilliant loan spell with Espanyol during the second half of the season, contributing two assists, 10 chances created, 46 tackles and 36 clearances in 17 appearances, decent stats for the young midfielder. Gonzalez is now heading back to Real Sociedad with the hope of earning a larger role next season under new coach Sergio Francisco.