Valentin Barco News: Decent loan spell in Alsace

Barco played 14 Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg in the 2024-25 season during his loan spell from Brighton, contributing two assists.

Barco showed maturity and tactical awareness at left-back or in the midfield when needed during his loan spell with Strasbourg, supporting the attack while maintaining defensive discipline. His overlapping runs and forward passing added a valuable dimension to Strasbourg's play after a first half of the season complicated with Sevilla on loan where he did not play much. The Argentinian is heading back to his parent club Brighton with good experience from his time with the Racing where he became a fan favorite and set new career highs in league play in every stat. He still has three years left on his contract with Brighton and it remains unclear if coach Fabian Hurzeler will want him in the squad or loan him again next season.