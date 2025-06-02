Valentino Livramento News: Season of multiple highs

Livramento logged 37 appearances (32 starts) with one assist, 52 crosses (11 accurate) and 26 chances created during Newcastle United's 2024-25 season. He also recorded 94 clearances, 36 tackles won, 23 interceptions and 11 blocks.

For the first time in an EPL season, Livramento logged more than 28 appearances. The 29th saw him record his first assist for Newcastle United, an achievement he had not accomplished last season. For chances created, Livramento also updated his career best. It also applies to multiple of his defensive stats, including interceptions and blocks.