Vitinha News: Notches assist during final

Vitinha assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory against Inter Milan.

Vitinha was once again in his starting role for the UCL final and saw a solid match with his three chances created and two crosses. He would also add an assist in the 63rd minute of the match. This gives the midfielder two goals and two assists in 17 appearances (16 starts) this UCL campaign.