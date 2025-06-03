Fantasy Soccer
Vitor Costa

Vitor Costa News: Assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2025 at 6:42pm

Costa assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to St. Louis City SC.

Costa started on the bench, having started the previous nine matches in a row, tallying his second assist of the season. He continues to be on pace for a career-high season, scoring once on two assists in 13 MLS appearances heading into the international break.

Vitor Costa
San Jose Earthquakes

