Walid Cheddira Injury: Heads back to Napoli

Cheddira had an awful season on loan with Espanyol, starting only five of his 22 appearances and contributing just one goal and one assist. The forward managed only 13 shots across 631 minutes, clearly lacking impact during his time with the Catalan club. He is now heading back to Italy with his future a bit blurry since he will likely be sold or loaned again by the Napolitans.